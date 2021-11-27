Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner is reportedly trying to raise capital for his investment firm by turning to Middle East leaders after negotiating several treaties in region while working in the White House

Former President Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner has reportedly been reaching out to some of the connections he built during his father-in-law’s administration for investment in a new firm, Your Content has learned.

Kushner has reached out to leaders in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE and other Persian Gulf states.

The former senior advisor to President Trump is trying to get backing for his new investment firm, Affinity Partners.

The former Director of the Office of American Innovation has purportedly not been entirely successful in his efforts.

Rulers in both Qatar and the UAE have declined to invest in Affinity.

However, Kushner has reportedly found interest from Saudi Arabia and the kingdom’s $450 billion Public Investment Fund,’according to The New York Times.

