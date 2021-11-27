Saturday, November 27, 2021
Saturday, November 27, 2021
More

    Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner is reportedly trying to raise capital for his investment firm by turning to Middle East leaders after negotiating several treaties in region while working in the White House
    T

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Former President Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner has reportedly been reaching out to some of the connections he built during his father-in-law’s administration for investment in a new firm, Your Content has learned.

    Kushner has reached out to leaders in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE and other Persian Gulf states.

    - Advertisement -

    The former senior advisor to President Trump is trying to get backing for his new investment firm, Affinity Partners.

    The former Director of the Office of American Innovation has purportedly not been entirely successful in his efforts.

    Rulers in both Qatar and the UAE have declined to invest in Affinity.

    However, Kushner has reportedly found interest from Saudi Arabia and the kingdom’s $450 billion Public Investment Fund,’according to The New York Times.

    - Advertisement -

    __

    Stay with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.