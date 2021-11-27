Violent brawls break out at Raiders-Cowboys game as players throw punches and two women pull each other’s hair and end up covered in NACHOS

The Las Vegas Raiders-Dallas Cowboys football game turned violent with separate fights breaking out between not only the players, but also fans, Your Content has learned.

Raiders safety Roderic Teamer and Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph were ejected from the game after wrestling off the field in the third quarter.

Field judge Tom Hill was seen with a bloodied chin which was later bandaged as he continued reffing his 335th game.

After the game, Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill violently shoved Raiders guard John Simpson on the field after the Raiders win 36-33.

Captured the shocking moment two women fought at the concessions stand at the AT&T stadium during the holiday game,’according to The Daily Mail.

