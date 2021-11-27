Waukesha victim, 11 – one of nine kids injured during Christmas parade attack – is clinging to life on a ventilator nearly a week now

An 11-year-old girl injured in the Wisconsin Christmas parade massacre remains on a ventilator nearly a week after a career criminal out on bail drove his SUV into spectators, killing six people and injuring 60, Your Content has learned.

Jessalyn Torres remains on a ventilator after Darrell Brooks, 39, plowed through the small town holiday parade, killing six people and injuring 60.

Torres’s mother, Amber Kohnke, said that her daughter remains at the Children’s Wisconsin Hospital alongside the other eight children who were injured.

Kohnke spent the Thanksgiving holiday with her daughter in her hospital room.

Jessalyn is among four children who remain in serious condition after the massacre, with three others in fair condition and two in good condition.

Kohnke said her daughter was dancing in the parade when Brooks barreled into the crowd of spectators, with the impact of the crash throwing into the air,’according to The New York Post.

