Adam Schiff says the Capitol riot committee will decide ‘this week’ whether to refer ex-Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows for criminal charges over defying Democrat-led panel’s subpoena

The House committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot will likely decide this week whether to refer Donald Trump’s ex-chief of staff for criminal charges, Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff said on Sunday, Your Content has learned.

‘I think we will probably make a decision this week,’ the California Democrat said over whether Meadows could face a criminal referral.

Ex-Trump adviser Steve Bannon was indicted by a grand jury earlier this month for defying his subpoena from the House Select Committee probing Jan. 6.

The panel’s latest subpoenas includes longtime Trump friend Roger Stone.

Schiff refused to say whether they’ve found evidence linking Trump to the riot ,’according to CNBC

