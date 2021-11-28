Sunday, November 28, 2021
Sunday, November 28, 2021
More

    Adam Schiff says the Capitol riot committee will decide ‘this week’ whether to refer ex-Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows for criminal charges over defying Democrat-led panel’s subpoena
    A

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    The House committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot will likely decide this week whether to refer Donald Trump’s ex-chief of staff for criminal charges, Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff said on Sunday, Your Content has learned.

    ‘I think we will probably make a decision this week,’ the California Democrat said over whether Meadows could face a criminal referral.

    - Advertisement -

    Ex-Trump adviser Steve Bannon was indicted by a grand jury earlier this month for defying his subpoena from the House Select Committee probing Jan. 6.

    The panel’s latest subpoenas includes longtime Trump friend Roger Stone.

    Schiff refused to say whether they’ve found evidence linking Trump to the riot ,’according to CNBC

    __

    - Advertisement -

    Stay with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.