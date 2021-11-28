Chinese energy firm chairman gifted Hunter Biden an $80,000 diamond after he agreed to help expand the business by making ‘introductions’ for $10MILLION a year

A damning new report claims that Hunter Biden helped expand Chinese influence in America in a $10 million a year agreement and an $80,000 diamond, Your Content has learned.

A new book, Laptop from Hell, claims that Hunter Biden helped expand Chinese influence in America for $10 million a year and an $80,000 diamond.

In her book, Miranda Devine claims that James Gillar, a former SAS officer, recommended Ye Jianming, the chairman of CEFC China, link up with the Bidens.

He reportedly connected Ye with Hunter Biden through family friend Rob Walker.

Gillar then reportedly enlisted Tony Bobulinski’s help in setting up a Chinese joint venture, later revealing it’s for Hunter Biden and CEFC China.

To seal the deal, Devine claims, Ye offered Hunter $10 million a year for three years and sent him a diamond worth $80,000.

Shortly after, $6 million was wired into Rob Walker’s accounts, which the Department of Treasury deemed ‘suspicious’.

Hunter soon reportedly received regular payments from Walker’s business,’according to The New York Post.

