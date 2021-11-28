Countries CLOSE borders to Omicron: Israel and Switzerland ban visitors while Spain blocks un-jabbed amid rising cases of new Covid strain – as 13 passengers test positive in Holland after flying in from South Africa

Christmas getaways to Europe have been plunged into crisis after Switzerland announced it has banned all Britons with immediate effect amid concerns of the rising cases of the Covid super-mutant Omicron, Your Content has learned.

Switzerland announce ban of British citizens and residents arriving from the UK amid concerns of rising cases.

Tougher new border restrictions in Spain will also require Brits to be fully-vaccinated to enter the country.

Israel has slam shut borders to all foreign nationals and is mandating quarantine for all Israelis arriving abroad.

Countries across Europe closed borders to countries in southern Africa yesterday to combat the new variant.

Sajid Javid said the UK would avoid another lockdown for the time being despite a new super-strain outbreak,’according to The New York Times.

