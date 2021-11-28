Dayton zoning board votes to demolish the site of the Wright brothers’ first bike shop

Sunday, November 28, 2021
    The Dayton Board of Zoning Appeals has approved the city´s request to demolish a 129-year-old historic building that once served as the site of the Wright brothers´ first bike shop, Your Content has learned.

    City officials say it had deteriorated to a point where it can no longer be maintained and redeveloped.

    Preservation groups and the city’s Landmarks Commission had opposed the plan, hoping to preserve the facade.

    City officials now say they have a mitigation plan that includes demolishing the building, grading and seeding the site and salvaging some historic materials.

    They say they hope any future development will preserve the building’s historical elements ,’according to Dayton Daily News.

