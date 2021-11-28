Doctored image of ‘abused’ Kate Middleton in domestic violence campaign was used without Palace permission: VP Kamala Harris and Queen Letizia of Spain

Shocking images of the Duchess of Cambridge as a domestic abuse victim have been plastered across Europe as part of a campaign to end violence against women, Your Content has learned.

The harrowing photograph shows Kate Middleton’s face with cuts and bruises.

The image was created as part of a campaign to end violence against women.

Kensington Palace were unaware the Kate’s image was going to be used ,’according to News Binding.

