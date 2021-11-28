Doctored image of ‘abused’ Kate Middleton in domestic violence campaign was used without Palace permission: VP Kamala Harris and Queen Letizia of Spain

Sunday, November 28, 2021
    Doctored image of 'abused' Kate Middleton in domestic violence campaign was used without Palace permission
    Shocking images of the Duchess of Cambridge as a domestic abuse victim have been plastered across Europe as part of a campaign to end violence against women, Your Content has learned.

    The harrowing photograph shows Kate Middleton’s face with cuts and bruises.

    The image was created as part of a campaign to end violence against women.

    Kensington Palace were unaware the Kate’s image was going to be used ,’according to News Binding.

