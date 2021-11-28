Sunday, November 28, 2021
Sunday, November 28, 2021
    Former Trump campaign adviser Steve Cortes will leave Newsmax after refusing to comply with vaccine mandate
    By Your Content Staff
    Former Trump campaign advisor Steve Cortes is reportedly leaving his role as prime-time host at Newmax after he refused to comply with the network’s vaccine mandate and repeatedly criticized it on social media, Your Content has learned.

    Cortes currently co-hosts Cortes & Pellegrino, a weeknight show with former White House correspondent for One America News Jenn Pellegrino.

    He will be leaving the network in the upcoming days, The Daily Beast reported.

    Cortes was hired just six months ago, but sources told the outlet that his relationship with the right-wing network.

    Newsmax reportedly had called out his relentless comments that the 2020 Presidential election was rigged, and Cortes & Pellegrino’s simmering rating.

    The news pundit priorly voiced on social media his discontent with Newsmax’s requirement of proof of vaccination, which followed President Biden’s mandate.

    Cortes, a die-hard Trump loyalist, appeared to confirm news that he was leaving Newsmax by tweeting ‘Do not comply!’,’according to Daily Beast.

