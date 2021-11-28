Girl, 5, fatally shot in the chest by her three-year-old cousin on Thanksgiving was rushed to the hospital in her widowed dad’s arms

A five-year-old girl was shot dead on Thanksgiving after her three-year-old cousin celebrating the holiday in her Georgia household hit a gun sitting on a chair, causing it to fire and shoot her in the chest, months after her mother passed away, Your Content has learned.

Five-year-old Khalis Eberhart was shot dead after her three-year-old cousin bumped into his father’s firearm, which was sitting on a chair.

The gun fired, shooting Khalis in the chest – her father, Nathaniel Eberhart, rushed the girl to paramedics in his arms.

Earlier this year, the girl’s mother passed away, leaving Nathaniel to care for a six-year-old boy, Khalis and her twin brother alone.

‘I know it’s going to be difficult for them because twins do share a bond that people don’t understand,’ said Khalis’s grandmother.

Police are still investigating what caused the firearm to go off ,’according to Alive.

