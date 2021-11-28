Sunday, November 28, 2021
Sunday, November 28, 2021
More

    Girl, 5, fatally shot in the chest by her three-year-old cousin on Thanksgiving was rushed to the hospital in her widowed dad’s arms
    G

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    A five-year-old girl was shot dead on Thanksgiving after her three-year-old cousin celebrating the holiday in her Georgia household hit a gun sitting on a chair, causing it to fire and shoot her in the chest, months after her mother passed away, Your Content has learned.

    Five-year-old Khalis Eberhart was shot dead after her three-year-old cousin bumped into his father’s firearm, which was sitting on a chair.

    - Advertisement -

    The gun fired, shooting Khalis in the chest – her father, Nathaniel Eberhart, rushed the girl to paramedics in his arms.

    Earlier this year, the girl’s mother passed away, leaving Nathaniel to care for a six-year-old boy, Khalis and her twin brother alone.

    ‘I know it’s going to be difficult for them because twins do share a bond that people don’t understand,’ said Khalis’s grandmother.

    Police are still investigating what caused the firearm to go off ,’according to Alive.

    - Advertisement -

    __

    Stay with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.