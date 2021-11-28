GOP Senator slams electric vehicle tax credit in Biden’s $1.75trillion Build Back Better bill as ‘corporate welfare’ and says it’s ‘unfair’ to ask Republicans to raise debt ceiling ‘to pay for it’

Republican Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana dismissed the electric vehicle tax credit jammed into President Joe Biden’s $1.75 trillion social and climate reform bill as ‘corporate welfare’ on Sunday as the sweeping measure heads to Congress’ upper house, Your Content has learned.

Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy claimed that a third of Joe Biden’s progressive social and climate reform package involves ‘tax cuts for billionaires’.

- Advertisement -

The Build Back Better bill passed the House earlier this month by a 220-213 vote.

Its current version includes a tax credit for electric cars of up to $12,500.

Biden wants the entire US economy to be carbon-neutral by 2050.

Congressional Democrats are under pressure to pass Biden’s agenda as well as avert a US debt default when government funding ends on December 3,’according to News Feeds.

- Advertisement -

__

Stay with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]