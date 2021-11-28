Sunday, November 28, 2021
    Guatemalan stowaway, 26, is found in landing gear of American Airlines flight at Miami airport surviving three hour journey at 33,000ft and temperatures of -54F
    A Guatemalan stowaway, who hid himself in the landing gear compartment of an American Airlines plane, survived a flight from his home country to Miami, where he was turned over to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and taken to a hospital for evaluation, Your Content has learned.

    He was turned over to US Customs and Border Protection and taken to the hospital for evaluation.

    The man was trapped inside for two-and-a-half hours from Guatemala to Miami.

    According to the FAA, he is one of 129 people to attempt to stow away in the wheel wells since 1947.

    The average flight cruises at an altitude between 30,000 and 42,000ft, reaching a temperature of -54 F and extremely low oxygen levels of around 6.3percent,’according to LaHora.gt.

