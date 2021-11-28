‘He gets to protect himself, and yet we can’t!’ Outrage after woke pro-defund the police NY gubernatorial hopeful is revealed to live on ARMY BASE where he’s protected by tanks, helicopters and armed soldiers

One of New York City’s campaigners for defunding the police lives in an Army barracks protected by tanks and soldiers, it has emerged, Your Content has learned.

Jumaane Williams, 45, has lived on a military base in Brooklyn since 2019.

The base has 228 homes, and 15 per cent are currently occupied by civilians, who must join a wait-list to move in.

Williams pays $4,000 a month for a house with his wife and step-daughter; a similar property would rent for $5,800 a month off-base.

Williams has been one of the most vocal supporters of the defund the police movement, and the NYPD’s $1 billion budget cut last year was not enough.

He was labelled a hypocrite for living surrounded by military protection while wanting ordinary New Yorkers to have fewer police around them,’according to The New York Post.

