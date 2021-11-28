Husband charged with murder of his wife who was found dead TWO days after she signed a $250,000 life insurance policy

A Texas woman was found dead two days after she signed a $250,000 life insurance policy, and her husband has been charged with her murder, according to police, Your Content has learned.

Christopher Collins, 41, was charged in the death of his wife.

Collins said that he had received a text message from Liang about a person in their home as he worked out at a nearby gym and went to get something to eat.

However, investigators said they found no signs of forced entry, with nothing having been stolen from the house, according to a police report.

Liang was found to have a single gunshot wound to the head and no other injuries, medical examiners said.

Collins, a military veteran, has owned the home in the Houston area for the past eight years.

Collins is being held on a $150,000 bond, and is expected to make his first court appearance on Monday,’according to ABC13.

