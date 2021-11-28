Sunday, November 28, 2021
    Husband charged with murder of his wife who was found dead TWO days after she signed a $250,000 life insurance policy
    A Texas woman was found dead two days after she signed a $250,000 life insurance policy, and her husband has been charged with her murder, according to police, Your Content has learned.

    Yuan Hua Liang, 46, was found dead 2 days after she signed a $250,000 life insurance policy, and her husband has been charged with her murder.

    Christopher Collins, 41, was charged in the death of his wife.

    Collins said that he had received a text message from Liang about a person in their home as he worked out at a nearby gym and went to get something to eat.

    However, investigators said they found no signs of forced entry, with nothing having been stolen from the house, according to a police report.

    Liang was found to have a single gunshot wound to the head and no other injuries, medical examiners said.

    Collins, a military veteran, has owned the home in the Houston area for the past eight years.

    Collins is being held on a $150,000 bond, and is expected to make his first court appearance on Monday,’according to ABC13.

