Joe Biden is spotted MASKLESS inside Nantucket store where face coverings are mandated just hours after being ‘fully briefed’ on scary Omicron

President Joe Biden was caught disobeying an indoor mask mandate this weekend in Nantucket just hours after being ‘fully briefed’ on the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus and banning travel from eight African countries, Your Content has learned.

The president, who has been staying on the island of Nantucket with family this Thanksgiving weekend, was spotted inside Murray’s Toggery Shop.

Biden was seen with his mask around his neck and not covering his mouth.

The island brought back its indoor mask mandates earlier this month.

Biden, who is vaccinated, has repeatedly told Americans to wear masks indoors,’according to The Daily Mail.

