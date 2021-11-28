Sunday, November 28, 2021
Sunday, November 28, 2021
More

    Joe Biden is spotted MASKLESS inside Nantucket store where face coverings are mandated just hours after being ‘fully briefed’ on scary Omicron
    J

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    President Joe Biden was caught disobeying an indoor mask mandate this weekend in Nantucket just hours after being ‘fully briefed’ on the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus and banning travel from eight African countries, Your Content has learned.

    The president, who has been staying on the island of Nantucket with family this Thanksgiving weekend, was spotted inside Murray’s Toggery Shop.

    - Advertisement -

    Biden was seen with his mask around his neck and not covering his mouth.

    The island brought back its indoor mask mandates earlier this month.

    Biden, who is vaccinated, has repeatedly told Americans to wear masks indoors,’according to The Daily Mail.

    __

    - Advertisement -

    Stay with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.