Sunday, November 28, 2021
Sunday, November 28, 2021
More

    ‘Knife-wielding mugger who committed three crimes in 36 hours’ bragged to cops he’d be freed each time because of NYC’s woke cash bail law
    &

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    A knife-wielding homeless mugger who committed three crimes in 36 hours boasted to cops that he’d be promptly freed because of New York City’s lax cash bail law, according to a report, Your Content has learned.

    Agustin Garcia, 63, was arrested three times for robbery – once at knife point – within a 36-hour time span in New York City.

    - Advertisement -

    He was released without bail and reportedly bragged to cops that he knew he’d be released because he didn’t have a prior record.

    He was reportedly arrested for stealing beer, and robbed a woman at knifepoint when released, only to be jailed and let go once again.

    The district attorney’s office said he was later jailed for stealing a phone.

    Under former governor Andrew Cuomo’s controversial reform laws passed last year, bail can no longer be imposed on misdemeanors and non-violent felonies.

    - Advertisement -

    A recent change to the law allowed judges to now set bail in misdemeanor cases, if the defendant has an open case involving harm to another person,’according to The New York Post.

    __

    Stay with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.