Looters rampage through two Minnesota Best Buys taking TVs, tablets and hoverboards as ‘flash mob’ robberies spread through the West Coast

Dozens of looters descended on a mall in Minnesota and brazenly marched through two Best Buy locations, taking whatever they liked with them off the shelves, Your Content has learned.

Dozens of people headed into a Best Buy store in Burnsville, Minnesota, on Black Friday at around 8pm and stole electronics, 15 miles south of Minneapolis.

No one was injured and no weapons were used during the incident that occurred.

It is not yet known how much merchandise was taken from the store.

A second Best Buy, 25 miles away, was also raised on Friday with around 12 people heading into the store in the city of Maplewood.

The group took ‘televisions, tablets and hoverboards,’ among other things.

In both incidents the police arrived on the scene well after suspects had run off,’according to CBS4.

