Sunday, November 28, 2021
Sunday, November 28, 2021
More

    Louis Vuitton’s visionary artistic director Virgil Abloh, 41, dies after secret cancer battle
    L

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Virgil Abloh, who made history as Louis Vuitton’s first black artistic director, is dead at age 41 following a years-long battle with cancer, Your Content has learned.

    Virgil Abloh, who made made history as Louis Vuitton’s first black artistic director, died Sunday at age 41.

    - Advertisement -

    He’s been privately battling cancer since a 2019 diagnosis of cardiac angiosarcoma.

    ‘We are all shocked by this terrible news,’ said Louis Vuitton executive director Bernault Arnault, who called Abloh a ‘genius designer’ and ‘visionary’,’according to The New York Times.

    __

    Stay with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.