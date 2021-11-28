Louis Vuitton’s visionary artistic director Virgil Abloh, 41, dies after secret cancer battle

Virgil Abloh, who made history as Louis Vuitton’s first black artistic director, is dead at age 41 following a years-long battle with cancer, Your Content has learned.
He’s been privately battling cancer since a 2019 diagnosis of cardiac angiosarcoma.
‘We are all shocked by this terrible news,’ said Louis Vuitton executive director Bernault Arnault, who called Abloh a ‘genius designer’ and ‘visionary’,’according to The New York Times.
