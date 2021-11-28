Man is charged with murder of 58-year-old woman who plunged to her death on NYC subway stairs during robbery

A man suspected in a deadly mugging on a subway station stairway has been arrested four months after the incident, when someone spotted him in Central Park and called a tip line, police said Saturday, Your Content has learned.

David Robinson, 53, was wanted for pulling an immigrant woman to her death down a set of subway stairs in Chinatown last July.

Mother, Htwe Than Than, 58, grabbed hold of her son’s backpack sending them both tumbling to the ground suffering a massive head injury.

She died 11 days later at Bellevue Hospital after being in a coma following the fall.

Robinson was caught in Central Park on Friday after four months on the run and was charged with murder and manslaughter in the brutal attack.

Subway crime has seen a 45 percent increase in the last 28 days as compared to last year with a 141 percent increase over the past week ,’according to PIX11.

