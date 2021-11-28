Sunday, November 28, 2021
    Minnesota teen, 13, ‘accidentally’ shoots dead a five-year-old child during social media stunt gone wrong at Thanksgiving family gathering
    By Your Content Staff
    A five-year-old in Minnesota was fatally shot by accident on Thanksgiving Day by a teen recording a video with a group of ‘four or five kids’ during a family gathering, Your Content has learned.

    A five-year-old child was accidentally shot dead by a 13-year-old teen at a Thanksgiving family gathering on Thursday in Minneapolis.

    Brooklyn Park Police Department attempted to save the child at the scene, but it was too late.

    The investigation determined other juveniles were also present as they were attempting to make a social media video.

    Police say preliminary information leads investigators to believe that the teen male fired the loaded weapon accidentally.

    The 13-year-old was arrested and is currently at Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center, while the investigation remains ongoing,’according to WYMT.

