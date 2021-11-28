New Jersey to remove President Woodrow Wilson’s name from high school over his support for the KKK and Confederacy: School may now be named after Obama or late civil rights leader John Lewis

A New Jersey high school will remove President Woodrow Wilson from its name over complaints it perpetuates racism, Your Content has learned

The Camden School District voted to change the name of Woodrow Wilson High School last year, but due to COVID-19 priorities, the process was postponed.

- Advertisement -

Contenders to have the school named after them are former President Barack Obama and civil rights activist John Lewis.

Woodrow, a Nobel Peace Prize winner, once governor of New Jersey and the 28th president of the United States, led the country during the First World War.

However, he had a history of promoting the Klu Klux Klan, Confederacy sentiments, and racially re-segregating the federal civil service.

According to a Forbes report last year, 20percent of the 208 US schools bearing the name of Confederate figures were in the process of getting rid of them,’according to NJ.com.

- Advertisement -

__

Stay with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]