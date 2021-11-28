New York State trooper opens fires on RFK Bridge after driver hits him: No one is injured but suspect is taken into custody

A New York State trooper opened fire on the Robert F. Kennedy Bridge after being struck by a car on Sunday, Your Content has learned.

While nobody was injured by the shots, the trooper was taken to Elmhurst Hospital in Queens to treat a leg injury he suffered during the incident.

- Advertisement -

NYPD units confirmed a suspect was taken into custody in the Bronx.

All northbound lanes were initially closed, but the northbound right lane has been reopened since,’according to ABC.

__

Stay with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]