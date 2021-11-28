Sunday, November 28, 2021
    New York State trooper opens fires on RFK Bridge after driver hits him: No one is injured but suspect is taken into custody
    A New York State trooper opened fire on the Robert F. Kennedy Bridge after being struck by a car on Sunday, Your Content has learned.

    While nobody was injured by the shots, the trooper was taken to Elmhurst Hospital in Queens to treat a leg injury he suffered during the incident.

    NYPD units confirmed a suspect was taken into custody in the Bronx.

    All northbound lanes were initially closed, but the northbound right lane has been reopened since,’according to ABC.

    Stay with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

