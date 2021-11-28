Sunday, November 28, 2021
Sunday, November 28, 2021
More

    Omicron variant hits closer to North America: Two people test positive for the mutant super-strain in Canada after returning from Nigeria
    O

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Two cases of the new variant Omicron have been confirmed in Canada, government officials announced on Sunday, Your Content has learned.

    The two cases both in the capital, Ottawa were confirmed on Sunday.

    - Advertisement -

    Both individuals had traveled from Nigeria a country which is not currently on the US travel ban.

    The US travel ban was introduced on Friday and goes into effect on Monday, and includes eight sub-Saharan nations.

    The eight are South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi.

    Canada introduced its own travel ban on Friday, which went into effect immediately but Nigeria was not on their list either,’according to The Daily Mail.

    - Advertisement -

    __

    Stay with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.