Omicron variant hits closer to North America: Two people test positive for the mutant super-strain in Canada after returning from Nigeria

Two cases of the new variant Omicron have been confirmed in Canada, government officials announced on Sunday, Your Content has learned.

The two cases both in the capital, Ottawa were confirmed on Sunday.

- Advertisement -

Both individuals had traveled from Nigeria a country which is not currently on the US travel ban.

The US travel ban was introduced on Friday and goes into effect on Monday, and includes eight sub-Saharan nations.

The eight are South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi.

Canada introduced its own travel ban on Friday, which went into effect immediately but Nigeria was not on their list either,’according to The Daily Mail.

- Advertisement -

__

Stay with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]