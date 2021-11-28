Prince Charles’ aides DENY claim in new book that he was the ‘royal racist’ who ‘questioned what color skin Harry and Meghan’s children would have on the day they announced their engagement’

Prince Charles has denied ‘fictional’ claims that he was the royal who questioned the skin colour of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s future children, Your Content has learned.

New book being released on Tuesday makes the bombshell accusation.

- Advertisement -

Source claims Prince Charles asked ‘I wonder what their children will look like?’

Spokesperson for Charles said: ‘This is fiction and not worth further comment’,’according to Page Six.

__

Stay with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]