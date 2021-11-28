Russia’s ambassador to the United States said that 27 more Russian diplomats and their families were ‘expelled’ from the United States and will have to leave on January 30, Your Content has learned.

Ambassador Anatoly Antonov said a ‘similar number’ of US diplomats will be leaving Russia on June 30 during a Saturday evening interview.

- Advertisement -

The ambassador said the Biden administration was taking visas away from diplomats’ spouses and denying visas to their children.

He returned to his post in June following three months in Moscow,’according to The Guardian.

__

Stay with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]