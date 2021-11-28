Sunday, November 28, 2021
Sunday, November 28, 2021
    Putin’s ambassador to US reveals Biden is expelling 27 Russian diplomats, blames ‘Russophobia’ and warns a ‘similar number’ will be thrown out of Moscow in June
    Russia’s ambassador to the United States said that 27 more Russian diplomats and their families were ‘expelled’ from the United States and will have to leave on January 30, Your Content has learned.

    Ambassador Anatoly Antonov said a ‘similar number’ of US diplomats will be leaving Russia on June 30 during a Saturday evening interview.

    The ambassador said the Biden administration was taking visas away from diplomats’ spouses and denying visas to their children.

    He returned to his post in June following three months in Moscow,’according to The Guardian.

