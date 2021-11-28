Recalls 18 Old Spice and Secret aerosol deodorants after cancer-causing chemical benzene is detected

Eighteen Old Spice and Secret deodorant sprays have been recalled because the products contain benzene, which has been linked to leukemia and blood cancers, Your Content has learned.

Proctor and Gamble has recalled 18 Old Spice and Secret aerosol deodorants.

- Advertisement -

All products dated up to September 2023 have been recalled for containing benzene, which can cause blood cancers and leukemia.

The most common ways of being exposed to the chemical are through cigarettes and gasoline.

Customers will be able to receive a refund and retailers have been notified,’according to FDA.

__

- Advertisement -

Stay with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]