Police and rescue teams are searching for a married couple who disappeared in New Jersey’s Pine Barrens preserve 11 days ago, Your Content has learned.

More than 100 searchers looked for Gary Parker, 67, and his wife Lorraine, 60, Parker, last week after they were last seen entering the natural preserve on ATVs.

Their ATV was found last Tuesday, the same day when their daughter, Lindsay, reported her parents missing.

Authorities have not provided a timeline for the couple’s disappearance, but found the couple’s ATV with Gary’s shotgun attached to it.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the couple are urged to contact police at 609-597-8581.

They can also contact Detective Sergeant Neil McKenna at 609-597-1189, ext. 8440,’according to The New York Post.

