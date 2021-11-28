Sunday, November 28, 2021
    Texas boy, 15, is charged with capital murder ‘after shooting his mother in the head and killing her while she cared for her two year-old granddaughter’
    By Your Content Staff
    A 15 year-old boy from Texas is facing charges of capital murder after confessing to shooting his mom in the head and killing her, police say, Your Content has learned.

    A 15-year-old boy from Texas is facing capital murder charges after confessing to shooting dead his mother inside her home.

    Dallas police officers came to the home at 4:30pm on Friday initially responding to reports of an responded to abandoned child.

    Aime Salinas-Alvarado, 47, was found dead having been shot in the head.

    Police say her teenage son confessed to killing her and was taken into custody,’according to The New York post.

