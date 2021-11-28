University of Nevada Las Vegas student dies just days before his 21st birthday after suffering brain injuries

A University of Nevada Las Vegas student died after headlining a fraternity’s amateur ‘fight night’ charity event and later succumbing to brain injuries and now his family is demanding answers, Your Content has learned.

A student at the University of Nevada Las Vegas (UNLV) died several days after headlining a fraternity’s amateur ‘fight night’ charity event on November 19.

- Advertisement -

Nathan Valencia, 20, collapsed after being the ‘main event’ in ‘Kappa Sigma Fight Night’ before succumbing to brain injuries on November 23.

Valencia’s longtime friend, Joe Castro, told CBS 8 the event seemed like ‘an underground fight club’ with no medical staff visible.

His ‘heartbroken’ family said they are investigating ‘how a 20-year-old ended up in a school-sanctioned amateur fight that cost him his life’,’according to The Sun.

__

- Advertisement -

Stay with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]