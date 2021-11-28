Sunday, November 28, 2021
    University of Nevada Las Vegas student dies just days before his 21st birthday after suffering brain injuries
    By Your Content Staff
    A University of Nevada Las Vegas student died after headlining a fraternity’s amateur ‘fight night’ charity event and later succumbing to brain injuries and now his family is demanding answers, Your Content has learned.

    A student at the University of Nevada Las Vegas (UNLV) died several days after headlining a fraternity’s amateur ‘fight night’ charity event on November 19.

    Nathan Valencia, 20, collapsed after being the ‘main event’ in ‘Kappa Sigma Fight Night’ before succumbing to brain injuries on November 23.

    Valencia’s longtime friend, Joe Castro, told CBS 8 the event seemed like ‘an underground fight club’ with no medical staff visible.

    His ‘heartbroken’ family said they are investigating ‘how a 20-year-old ended up in a school-sanctioned amateur fight that cost him his life’,’according to The Sun.

