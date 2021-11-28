Sunday, November 28, 2021
Sunday, November 28, 2021
    Wanted by FBI for ‘using ransomware to fleece millions of dollars’ from Americans is unmasked by DailyMail.com in his plush hideout in Siberia as Kremlin turns blind eye
    By Your Content Staff
    By Your Content Staff
    One of the FBI’s most wanted men linked to ransomware gang REvil is living freely in a Siberian city with no sign the Russian authorities are acting to detain him, Your Content has learned.

    DailyMail.com tracked suspected super-hacker Yeveniy Polyanin, 28, to a $380,000 home in the Siberian city of Barnaul, where his wife, Sofia, openly runs a social media baking business.

    Polyanin was seen in Barnaul driving a $74,000 Toyota Land Cruiser and owns a BMS worth up to $108,000.

    He is wanted by the FBI for his involvement in ransomware attacks and money laundering activities.

    He is alleged to be an affiliate of the REvil/Sodinokibi gang and the FBI has reportedly seized from him $6.1 million in ill-gotten funds, while a reward of up to $5 million was offered for information leading to his arrest.

    Russian records shows that in 2019, Polyanin was registered as an ‘individual entrepreneur’ involved in the ‘development of computer software’ and IT ‘consulting’.

    The country has a bar on extraditing its own citizens, which means he could only face court in Russia,’according to The Daily Mail.

