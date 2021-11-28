Woman, 26, is declared brain dead two weeks after death of her Wilhelmina model friend, 24, when both women were ‘drugged’ and dumped outside hospitals in LA

Hilda Cabrales, who was left unconscious outside a hospital in Los Angeles two hours after her friend and model Christy Giles’ dead body was dumped outside a different hospital in the area, has been declared brain dead, Your Content has learned.

Hilda Cabrales, 26, was pronounced brain dead yesterday two weeks after being left unconscious outside a hospital in Los Angeles.

- Advertisement -

Her father Luis Cabrales Rivera confirmed doctors said she would not wake up from her coma; her organs will be donated as a ‘last act of love’.

He shared that opioids were found in her system which he insist she would never willing take; Christy Giles, 24, was also found with heroin in her system.

Rivera said police told him ‘the people behind this have done it before’.

Cabrales was left two hours after her friend Wilhelmina model Christy Giles’ dead body was dumped outside another LA hospital.

- Advertisement -

Both women were dropped off by three men in balaclavas driving a black Prius with no license plates 12 hours after they failed to get into their Uber.

Giles’s husband Jan Cilliers, 41, told DailyMail.com detectives have interviewed two of the three men with whom the women spent their final hours ,’according to The SUN.

__

Stay with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]