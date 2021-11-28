Sunday, November 28, 2021
    Worries grow for Ohio Army National Guard Specialist, 26, who went AWOL last month following the death of her mother
    A 26-year-old Ohio Army National Guard specialist has been missing for a month and her worried family has hired a private investigator to help find her, Your Content has learned.

    Specialist in the Ohio Army National Guard Michaela Nelson, 26, from Xenia, Ohio, was reported missing on October 26 – one month after her mother died.

    Her family still believes she is alive and Private Detective James Terry said ‘she’s using some sort of phone’ and noted that her FaceTime still rings.

    Nelson had recently finished her Advanced Individual Training at Fort Jackson, in South Carolina, on October 2 and failed to return to her unit in Dayton, Ohio.

    Nelson was last seen between October 6 and 15 while driving her charcoal gray 2016 Dodge Charger SXT with the license plate number JLL4284 ,’according to Fox News.

