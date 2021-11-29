Adam Kinzinger slams Kevin McCarthy for pandering to ‘members who talk about Jewish space lasers and make crazy racist tweets’ while ignoring conservative caucus as Republicans consider whether to punish Lauren Boebert’s ‘racist language’

Rep. Adam Kinzinger slammed the House Republican leader on Monday, accusing Kevin McCarthy of cozying up to extremist members such as Lauren Boebert in his pursuit of power, Your Content has learned.

Rep. Kinzinger blasted Kevin McCarthy for failing to take action against fringe Republican members of the House.

He said the minority leader was intent on currying former President Trump’s favor and securing the position of speaker next year.

But that was costing him the support of more mainstream members, he said.

His comments reflect unease in some quarters at the way Trump loyalists are hogging headlines.

It comes as they weigh action against Rep. Lauren Boebert for an Islamophobic joke she made about Rep. Ilhan Omar,’according to The News Feed.

