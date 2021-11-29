Monday, November 29, 2021
Monday, November 29, 2021
More

    Alabama murderer dies of cancer aged 64, four years after surviving agonizing botched execution attempt that saw medics spend two-and-a-half hours trying to find vein to inject lethal drugs into
    A

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    A death row inmate from Alabama who survived an excruciatingly painful botched execution in 2018 has died at the age of 64, from lymphoma, Your Content has learned.

    Doyle Lee Hamm, 64, died from lymphoma for which he had been having treatment even before his scheduled 2018 execution which was botched.

    - Advertisement -

    Doctors failed to find a vein for Hamm to receive his lethal injection.

    Hamm was granted a stay after the execution team could not find a vein.

    Medical reports show that he was stabbed 11 times with needles hitting his bones.

    Hamm said the ordeal was so painful he just wanted doctors to ‘get it over with’.

    - Advertisement -

    He was due to be executed in February 2018 for the murder of Patrick Cunningham, a motel clerk who was shot during a robbery in 1987,’according to WHIOTV7.

    __

    Stay with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.