Alabama murderer dies of cancer aged 64, four years after surviving agonizing botched execution attempt that saw medics spend two-and-a-half hours trying to find vein to inject lethal drugs into

A death row inmate from Alabama who survived an excruciatingly painful botched execution in 2018 has died at the age of 64, from lymphoma, Your Content has learned.

Doyle Lee Hamm, 64, died from lymphoma for which he had been having treatment even before his scheduled 2018 execution which was botched.

Doctors failed to find a vein for Hamm to receive his lethal injection.

Hamm was granted a stay after the execution team could not find a vein.

Medical reports show that he was stabbed 11 times with needles hitting his bones.

Hamm said the ordeal was so painful he just wanted doctors to ‘get it over with’.

He was due to be executed in February 2018 for the murder of Patrick Cunningham, a motel clerk who was shot during a robbery in 1987,’according to WHIOTV7.

