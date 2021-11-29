Monday, November 29, 2021
    Biden holds off on firing or suspending federal workers who don’t comply with vaccine mandates until AFTER the holidays with 92% of government employees already getting the shot
    By Your Content Staff
    President Joe Biden will not be booting out any unvaccinated federal workers until after the holiday season, a new Monday report reveals, Your Content has learned.

    The motivation behind the administration’s decision isn’t immediately clear.

    It was announced to federal agencies by the Office of Management and Budget.

    About 92 percent of federal workers have at least one COVID vaccine dose.

    An additional 4.5 percent are either seeking exemptions or have them approved,’according to The White House.

