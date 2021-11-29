Monday, November 29, 2021
Monday, November 29, 2021
More

    ‘Chicago is a war zone’: Machine gun fire erupting on the streets in bloody Thanksgiving weekend of gun violence as three are killed in and another 40 are shot
    &

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    This it the terrifying moment machine gun shooting erupted on the streets of Chicago in a bloody Thanksgiving weekend of gun violence, Your Content has learned.

    Three people were killed and another 40 shot in violent Thanksgiving weekend.

    - Advertisement -

    A vehicle overturned after a car chase in which the two people inside were shot.

    Chicago shooting incidents have spiked 9 per cent from 2020, jumping to 3,221.

    Mayor Lori Lightfoot backed ‘defund the police’ action amid 2020 BLM protests.

    She backtracked after the death of a cop in August, said she will ‘refund’ police,’according to ABC7.

    - Advertisement -

    __

    Stay with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.