‘Chicago is a war zone’: Machine gun fire erupting on the streets in bloody Thanksgiving weekend of gun violence as three are killed in and another 40 are shot

This it the terrifying moment machine gun shooting erupted on the streets of Chicago in a bloody Thanksgiving weekend of gun violence, Your Content has learned.

Three people were killed and another 40 shot in violent Thanksgiving weekend.

A vehicle overturned after a car chase in which the two people inside were shot.

Chicago shooting incidents have spiked 9 per cent from 2020, jumping to 3,221.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot backed ‘defund the police’ action amid 2020 BLM protests.

She backtracked after the death of a cop in August, said she will ‘refund’ police,’according to ABC7.

