Monday, November 29, 2021
    Chris Cuomo’s text messages reveal how HE wrote Andrew’s sex pest rebuttals and used CNN contacts to investigate accusers, despite denying ‘closely advising’ his brother: Bombshell AG docs expose liberal host’s lies – so will network stand by him?
    Newly-released texts from CNN host Chris Cuomo reveal his friend arranged for Alec Baldwin to post a video in support of his brother Andrew and that he used his media connections to find out about accusers, Your Content has learned.

    The messages were released by the New York Attorney General’s office Monday.

    In one, Chris said ‘his friend’ asked actor Alec Baldwin to post a 14-minute video rant on Instagram in defense of his disgraced governor brother.

    Chris said he asked his friend to tell Baldwin to stay out of the scandal.

    The texts also reveal the television personality was investigating one woman who accused the ex-politician of trying to kiss her at a 2019 wedding,’according to CNN.

    Stay with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

