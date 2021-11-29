Covid-positive Czech President, 77, is wheeled from his hospital bed and put in a plexiglass BOX in his official residence so he can appoint the country’s new Prime Minister despite his illness

The Czech president on Sunday swore in Petr Fiala as the country´s new prime minister while inside a plexiglass box, Your Content has learned.
Milos Zeman, 77, tested positive for coronavirus last week and must isolate.
The Czech President was taken from hospital to participate in the ceremony.
He was separated from Fiala and other officials by panels during the swearing in,’according to CNN.
__
Stay with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]