    Dutch police arrest couple who fled omicron quarantine hotel and boarded flight out of Holland – as super-mutant continues spread around the globe with cases in Canada and France
    Dutch police have arrested a couple who ‘fled’ an Omicron quarantine hotel and boarded a flight out of Holland – as the super-mutant continues to spread around the globe with cases in Canada and France, Your Content has learned.

    Dutch border police said Sunday they arrested a couple who boarded a plane at Schiphol Airport.

    The couple had escaped a hotel where Covid-19 positive passengers from South Africa were being held.

    France has detected eight possible cases of Omicron and Canada said it has two confirmed cases.

    Countries across Europe closed borders to countries in southern Africa yesterday to combat the new variant.

    Sajid Javid said the UK would avoid another lockdown for the time being despite a new super-strain outbreak,’according to MSN.

