Monday, November 29, 2021
    Elizabeth Holmes breaks down during fraud trial as she claims ex-boyfriend and Theranos co-founder Sunny Balwani abused her and forced her to have sex with him
    Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes sobbed as she accused her ex Sunny Balwani of abusing her and forcing her into sex during her fraud trial, Your Content has learned.

    Elizabeth Holmes, 37, was on the stand in her fraud trial in San Jose on Monday, testifying for the fourth day in her defense.

    She tearfully told the court that her ex boyfriend, who she was with for 12 years and with whom she co-founded the blood-testing company, was abusive.

    Holmes and Ramesh ‘Sunny’ Balwani, 59, split up in 2016 and their company, Theranos – once valued at $9 billion – collapsed in 2018.

    On Monday Holmes accused Balwani of controlling her diet and constantly criticizing her and they way she ran the company.

    ‘He would force me to have sex with him when I didn’t want to because he would say that he wanted me to know he still loved me,’ she said.

    Holmes’s cross-examination will begin on Tuesday, and Balwani – who has not responded to her claims – will go on trial next year,’according to The New York Times.

    __

    Holmes's cross-examination will begin on Tuesday, and Balwani – who has not responded to her claims – will go on trial next year,'according to The New York Times.

