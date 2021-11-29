Monday, November 29, 2021
Monday, November 29, 2021
More

    Federal judge SUSPENDS Biden’s vaccine mandate for health workers in ten states due to start Jan 4 – with 6.6million workers still unvaccinated
    F

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    A federal court on Monday temporarily blocked the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health workers employed at hospitals that receive funding from the federal government, Your Content has learned.

    The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services will require COVID-19 vaccines for all employees at Medicare and Medicaid-sponsored facilities by January 4.

    - Advertisement -

    President Joe Biden in September directed the agency to put policies in place for staff vaccination requirements as part of his administration’s vaccine strategy.

    The administration estimates the mandate will apply to more than 17 million healthcare workers at roughly 76,000 facilities nationwide.

    Two dozen states are challenging the mandate in court and are also reviewing requests for religious exemptions from the rule or firing unvaccinated workers.

    Thirty percent of workers at more than 2,000 hospitals across the US were unvaccinated in September, according to the CDC.

    - Advertisement -

    If applied to the estimated 22 million of total medical workers across the country, then that would equal nearly seven million unvaccinated employees,’according to The Hill.

    __

    Stay with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.