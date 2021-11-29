Former Maxim model reveals she was ‘drugged and raped at lunch with a photographer’, and says her agent forced her to sleep with him to get work – as she warns about dangers of ‘psychologically damaging’ industry

A former model has revealed that she was ‘drugged and raped’ at a fashion luncheon – while accusing her ex-agent of encouraging her to be anorexic, and only giving her work if she slept with him, Your Content has learned.

In the early 2000s, Nikki Dubose, 36, was one of the biggest models in the industry – gracing the covers of magazines like Maxim and Glamour.

But in a new interview with Real Women/Real Stories, she said in order to land modelling jobs, the director of her agency would force her to have sex with him.

She also claimed that the agency ‘exacerbated’ her eating disorder, and that they ‘didn’t care about her mental or physical health’.

Nikki said she was ‘pressured into being skinnier,’ and that at one point, she only weighed 90lbs. She added: ‘Everyone around me just glamorized it’.

The former model also claimed she was ‘drugged and raped’ at a lunch event, which she said left her feeling ‘completely inhuman and traumatized’,’according to News Feeds.

