Monday, November 29, 2021
Monday, November 29, 2021
More

    Ghislaine Maxwell’s brother speaks on eve of her trial to claim his sister is paying ‘blood price’ to US justice system because Epstein dodged justice: Also insists his sibling ISN’T a gold-digger
    G

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Ghislaine Maxwell’s brother Ian has blasted the US government for making his sister pay a ‘blood price’ on the eve of her child sex abuse trial, Your Content has learned.

    Ghislaine Maxwell, 59, waits for her ‘Trial of the Decade’ to start on Monday.

    - Advertisement -

    She has spent the past 17 months in custody following her arrest in July 2020.

    Brother, Ian Maxwell has said the trial is designed to break his sibling because authorities desperate to blame someone for the late financier’s crimes.

    He also insisted Ghislaine didn’t move onto Epstein because of his wealth after their disgraced newspaper tycoon dad Robert died and was exposed as a crook.

    Prosecutors allege Ghislaine groomed girls as young as 14 to have sex with Epstein and lied about knowing of his crimes when testifying in an earlier case.

    - Advertisement -

    Maxwell is facing charges of child sex and trafficking in a trial in New York.

    Epstein killed himself in jail in 2019 before he could face a trial of his own,’according to The New York Post.

    __

    Stay with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.