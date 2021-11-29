Ghislaine Maxwell’s brother speaks on eve of her trial to claim his sister is paying ‘blood price’ to US justice system because Epstein dodged justice: Also insists his sibling ISN’T a gold-digger

Ghislaine Maxwell’s brother Ian has blasted the US government for making his sister pay a ‘blood price’ on the eve of her child sex abuse trial, Your Content has learned.

Ghislaine Maxwell, 59, waits for her ‘Trial of the Decade’ to start on Monday.

She has spent the past 17 months in custody following her arrest in July 2020.

Brother, Ian Maxwell has said the trial is designed to break his sibling because authorities desperate to blame someone for the late financier’s crimes.

He also insisted Ghislaine didn’t move onto Epstein because of his wealth after their disgraced newspaper tycoon dad Robert died and was exposed as a crook.

Prosecutors allege Ghislaine groomed girls as young as 14 to have sex with Epstein and lied about knowing of his crimes when testifying in an earlier case.

Maxwell is facing charges of child sex and trafficking in a trial in New York.

Epstein killed himself in jail in 2019 before he could face a trial of his own,’according to The New York Post.

