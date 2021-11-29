GOP Rep. and ex-White House doctor Ronny Jackson calls Omicron the ‘Midterm variant’ and claims it is a ‘ruse’ for Democrats to ‘cheat’ in 2022

Republican Rep. Ronny Jackson of Texas dismissed the new COVID-19 Omicron strain as Democrats’ bid to ‘cheat’ in the upcoming 2022 midterm elections in a controversial tweet he posted Saturday, Your Content has learned.

The World Health Organization has said the new strain is ‘concerning’.

Omicron was detected in South Africa and has spread to Europe and Canada.

Jackson said the variant is an excuse for Democrats to ‘push unsolicited nationwide mail-in ballots’ ahead of the midterm elections 11 months away.

He was the chief physician for Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump.

The retired Rear Admiral’s take on the pandemic has been questioned before,’according to Yahoo.

