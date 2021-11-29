Grandmother and four young grandkids are shot dead inside their California home – as the children’s father ‘turns himself in for questioning’

A grandmother and four grandchildren were found dead from gunshot wounds inside their California home on Sunday night, Your Content has learned.

A woman and four children under the age of 12 – including an infant – were found dead inside their Lancaster, California home on Sunday night.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the home at around 10.30pm after they received a call that someone stopped breathing.

When they arrived, they found the woman, three boys and a girl with gunshot wounds to the upper torso and they were pronounced dead at the scene.

A man believed to be the father of the children has turned himself into the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station but it is unclear if he is a suspect.

The shooting is still under investigation,’according to CBS2.

