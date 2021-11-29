Monday, November 29, 2021
    Grandmother and four young grandkids are shot dead inside their California home – as the children’s father ‘turns himself in for questioning’
    A grandmother and four grandchildren were found dead from gunshot wounds inside their California home on Sunday night, Your Content has learned.

    A woman and four children under the age of 12 – including an infant – were found dead inside their Lancaster, California home on Sunday night.

    Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the home at around 10.30pm after they received a call that someone stopped breathing.

    When they arrived, they found the woman, three boys and a girl with gunshot wounds to the upper torso and they were pronounced dead at the scene.

    A man believed to be the father of the children has turned himself into the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station but it is unclear if he is a suspect.

    The shooting is still under investigation,’according to CBS2.

    __

    Stay with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

