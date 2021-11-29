Hospitals are preparing to lose a THIRD of their staff if they are still unvaccinated by January 4 when Biden’s mandate kicks in: 30% of 22 million workers are still unvaccinated

Hospitals, nursing homes and other healthcare providers across the US are bracing to lose up to a third of their staff if workers don’t comply with President Joe Biden’s federal vaccine mandate, Your Content has learned.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services will require COVID-19 vaccines for all employees at Medicare and Medicaid-sponsored facilities by January 4.

- Advertisement -

President Joe Biden in September directed the agency to put policies in place for staff vaccination requirements as part of his administration’s vaccine strategy.

The administration estimates the mandate will apply to more than 17 million healthcare workers at roughly 76,000 facilities nationwide.

Two dozen states are challenging the mandate in court and are also reviewing requests for religious exemptions from the rule or firing unvaccinated workers.

Thirty percent of workers at more than 2,000 hospitals across the US were unvaccinated in September, according to the CDC.

- Advertisement -

If applied to the estimated 22 million of total medical workers across the country, then that would equal nearly seven million unvaccinated employees,’according to The Health Line.

__

Stay with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]