How Andrew Cuomo lawyers as he denies sexually harassing staff but admits he ‘might have’ kissed some on the lips in 11 HOUR video deposition

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo being deposed for eleven hours over claims he sexually harassed staff has been released by Attorney General Letitia James, along with videos of all of the women who accused him, Your Content has learned.

Cuomo was deposed for 11 hours by state investigators in July 2021.

He denied sexually harassing women or touching them inappropriately.

He admitted he might have ‘pecked’ people on the lips but not romantically.

Cuomo lost his patience at times and snapped at the investigators.

At the end of the deposition, he asked: ‘Finalmente?’ before getting up to leave.

Cuomo has been charged with one count of forcible touching.

The deposition he sat for was for Attorney General Letitia James’ report.

He believes the whole investigation was a political stunt to get him out of office.

She announced recently that she intends to run for Governor next year.

Cuomo resigned in shame earlier this year as a result of the allegations.

Documents also reveal texts that prove CNN anchor Chris Cuomo drafted statements for his brother and worked with his team.

CNN has not yet commented on whether or not he will be disciplined,’according to The New York Post.

