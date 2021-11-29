Monday, November 29, 2021
Monday, November 29, 2021
More

    ‘I still battle on a daily basis’: Tyson Fury reveals he still struggles with mental health issues in heartfelt video released on sixth anniversary of his world heavyweight title victory over Wladimir Klitschko
    &

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Tyson Fury has admitted that he still struggles ‘on a daily basis’ with mental health issues in an inspiring video the Gypsy King released six years to the day he beat Wladimir Klitschko and became unified boxing champion, Your Content has learned.

    Tyson Fury has admitted he still struggles daily with mental health problems.

    - Advertisement -

    The Gypsy King released a video on the six-year anniversary of his win over Wladimir Klitschko.

    Fury, 33, said he continues to battle and told other sufferers to ‘never give up’,’according to The Sun.

    __

    Stay with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.