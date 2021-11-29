‘I still battle on a daily basis’: Tyson Fury reveals he still struggles with mental health issues in heartfelt video released on sixth anniversary of his world heavyweight title victory over Wladimir Klitschko

Tyson Fury has admitted that he still struggles ‘on a daily basis’ with mental health issues in an inspiring video the Gypsy King released six years to the day he beat Wladimir Klitschko and became unified boxing champion, Your Content has learned.

Tyson Fury has admitted he still struggles daily with mental health problems.

The Gypsy King released a video on the six-year anniversary of his win over Wladimir Klitschko.

Fury, 33, said he continues to battle and told other sufferers to ‘never give up’,’according to The Sun.

