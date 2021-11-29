Iranian nuclear chief hints Tehran’s atomic programme WAS geared towards building a nuclear bomb

A former Iranian nuclear chief has hinted that top scientists in Tehran have been secretly building nuclear bombs despite decades of denials, Your Content has learned.

Fereydoun Abbasi-Davani has admitted a nuclear ‘system’ was in place in Iran.

He said the programme encompassed ‘satellites, missiles and nuclear weapons’.

Leaders have always claimed the nuclear programme was for peaceful purposes.

It comes as talks on Iran’s nuclear capabilities reopened today after five months ,’according to The Times.

