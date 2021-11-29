‘It is also a path that I’m choosing not to take at this moment’: Matthew McConaughey announces he WON’T launch bid to become Governor of Texas after teasing career in politics

Matthew McConaughey has announced he is not running for governor of Texas, insisting that his time and energy is better spent elsewhere, and ending months of speculation, Your Content has learned.

McConaughey, 52, posted a video on Twitter on Sunday evening saying he had decided against running for governor of Texas.

- Advertisement -

The Oscar-winning actor said he thought that, for now, his energy and time would be better spent on causes he believed in.

McConaughey has never said whether he would run as a Democrat, Republican or independent, but described himself as ‘aggressively centrist’.

Greg Abbott, a Republican, is running for a third term, with a challenge from Democrat Beto O’Rourke.

O’Rourke came close to beating Senator Ted Cruz in the 2018 midterm elections, but his image was badly tarnished by a disastrous 2020 presidential bid,’according to The Texas Tribune.

- Advertisement -

__

Stay with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]